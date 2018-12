Ukrainian believers wait for the decision of the Unification Council, which is taking place at St. Sophia Cathedral, in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian believers and priests wait for the decision of the Unification Council, which is taking place at St. Sophia Cathedral, in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Thousands of people gathered Saturday in the capital of Ukraine to await a decision from a religious council made up of 192 representatives from Ukraine's three main branches of Orthodox church that could see the body move away from Russia's influence.

The council has been convened to create a unified Ukrainian Orthodox Church which is to be independent of the Moscow Patriarchate.