Nepalese look on the traditional Biskat Jatra festival, ahead of the Nepali New Year celebrations in Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese devotees pull a wooden chariot with Goddess Bhairab, the god of power inside, as they take part in the traditional Biskat Jatra festival, ahead of the Nepali New Year celebrations in Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese child looks on the traditional Biskat Jatra festival, ahead of the Nepali New Year celebrations in Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Thousands of devotees gathered Wednesday in Bhaktapur on the second day of the Biskat Jatra festival, a colorful and vibrant spring festival celebrated all across the country in the run up to the Nepali New Year.

The festival, that started on Tuesday and will last for eight days, involves devotees pulling - with the help of ropes- a temple-shaped chariot carrying the idols of goddess Bhadrakali and the god Bhairab - who represent the earth and sky, respectively, and whose union represents the Earth - in opposite directions.