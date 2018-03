Nepalese devotees offer prayers to a 28-foot-high (8.5 metre) giant chariot of Seto (white) Machindranath, the god of protection, in an early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Amid frenzied religious chants, traditional music, thousands of devotees gathered early on Monday morning as a 28-foot-high (8.5 meter) giant chariot of Seto (white) Machindranath, the god of protection and rain, was paraded along the narrow streets of central Kathmandu.

The week-long festival that began Sunday is also known as Jana Baha Dyah Jatra, and falls in the last month of the Nepalese calendar.