Thousands of protesters on Tuesday flocked to the de-facto capital of Sri Lanka to protest against a decision taken by the country's president to replace the incumbent prime minister and suspend parliament, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on site.
The demonstrators marched through Colombo to express their outrage over the unceremonious removal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been substituted in the office by a former president of the island-nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa, after being appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena, who has postponed parliamentary activity until Nov. 16.