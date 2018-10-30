Supporters of United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe carry an effigy of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena during a rally near the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister and United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe (C) prepares to address supporters and the media, next to his spouse Maitree Wickremasinghe (R), along with parliamentarians and former ministers, during a rally near the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A view of a section of supporters of United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe taking part in a rally near the prime minister's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday flocked to the de-facto capital of Sri Lanka to protest against a decision taken by the country's president to replace the incumbent prime minister and suspend parliament, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on site.

The demonstrators marched through Colombo to express their outrage over the unceremonious removal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been substituted in the office by a former president of the island-nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa, after being appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena, who has postponed parliamentary activity until Nov. 16.