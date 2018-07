Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks at a function to launch the 'happiness curriculum' for Delhi governments schools in New Delhi, India, Jul. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Thousands of followers of the 14th Dalai Lama gathered in Leh in the Ladakh region in northern India on Friday to celebrate the 83rd birthday of the Buddhist spiritual leader with traditional rituals and chants.

In a valley surrounded by the Himalayas, the Dalai Lama talked about love and compassion and religious tolerance and urged young people to spread the message of harmony and love.