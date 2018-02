Community members take part in a candlelight vigil at the Amphitheater at Pine Trails Park, Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Students sign a poster with photos of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of a school shooting, during a candlelight vigil at the Amphitheater at Pine Trails Park, Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

People comfort each other during a candlelight vigil at the Amphitheater at Pine Trails Park, Parkland, Florida, USA, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Thousands of people gathered Thursday at an open-air amphitheater in Pine Trails Park to remember the 17 victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The mourners were moved to tears when the father of a 14-year-old girl, Jamie Guttenberg, one of the victims, spoke about her.