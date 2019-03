Grenadiers (Argentine ceremonial guard) on horseback in the vicinity of the Congress of the Nation during the speech of Argentinian President Mauricio Macri at the opening of ordinary sessions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12019. Macri said that despite the pain produced by the economic crisis, the country is in better conditions than back in 2015 when he arrived to the Presidency. EPA-EFE/ Maria Paulina Rodriguez

People protest against the Government of Mauricio Macri, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March, 1 2019. The protesters showed rejection for the rise of public services fares the same day that Macri offered the speech to open the legislative year. EPA-EFE/ Maria Paulina Rodriguez

Thousands of Argentines took to the streets here Friday to protest widespread poverty and the rising cost of living on the same day conservative President Mauricio Macri spoke at the inauguration of the 2019 legislative term.

The protesters marched down the made their way down the major thoroughfares of Buenos Aires under the watchful eyes of the numerous police deployed along the route of Macri's motorcade.