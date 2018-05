Indian laborers and members of different trade unions hold placards and flags as they attend a rally to mark the International Labor Day, in Bangalore, India, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indian laborers and members of different trade unions hold placards and flags as they attend a rally to mark the International Labor Day, in Bangalore, India, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Indonesian labors wave flags as they march along a road toward the Presidential Palace during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian labors play musical instruments and chant slogans as they march along a road toward the Presidential Palace during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Police officials stand guard at the Democracy Monument as workers gather to mark International Workers' Day in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai workers hold banners that read 'Stop Government Corruption' as they march to mark International Workers' Day in Bangkok, Thailand, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thousands of workers took to the streets in Thailand on Tuesday as they marked International Labor Day by calling for improved working conditions.

The rally, which defied the ruling military junta's law against large public gatherings, was peaceful and colorful, and was well attended despite the heavy showers that have flooded some of the capital's streets this week, an epa-efe journalist reports.