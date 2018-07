Kashmiri Muslim women mourn near the body of Andlleb a 16-year-old girl during funeral procession at village Hawoora area of Redwani in district Kulgam, some 70 kilometers south of Kashmir, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim women attend during funeral procession at village Hawoora area of Redwani in district Kulgam some 70 kilometers south of Kashmir, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslims shout slogans during funeral procession at village Hawoora area of Redwani in district Kulgam some 70 kilometers south of Kashmir, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Thousands in Indian Kashmir gather for funeral of 3 killed in protests

Thousand of Kashmiri Muslim gathered for a funeral procession Saturday to mourn the death of three people, including a 16 year-old girl, who were allegedly killed by Indian soldiers during a protest, an epa-efe correspondent reported.

Huge crowds were gathered in the area of Khudwani, some 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Srinagar in the Indian state of Kashmir and Jammu, as emotional families and friends gathered round the bodies of Andlleb, 16, Irshad Ahmed, 20 and Shakir, 22.