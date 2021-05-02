Thousands of Iranians poured into religious centers for nocturnal prayers on a key date in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan despite the pandemic and bad weather in several cities including the capital Tehran.
Thousands in Iran head to religious centers despite Covid-19, bad weather
Iranian women try to take shelter as rain storm hit during a religious ceremony called Laylat al-Qadr during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Saleh shrine in Tehran, Iran, 02 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An Iranian man prays alone as a rainstorm hit during a religious ceremony called Laylat al-Qadr during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Saleh shrine in Tehran, Iran, 02 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
