Supporters of Maulana Sami ul Haq, leader of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (S) and who is considered to be the spiritual mentor of Afghan Taliban leadership, attend his funeral in Akora Khattak, Pakistan, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Thousands of supporters and followers of an Islamic cleric and former senator who was regarded by many as the spiritual leader of the Afghan Taliban flocked to attend his funeral in northern Pakistan on Saturday as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.

Maulana Sami ul-Haq, a leader of the political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam, was killed in the northern city of Rawalpindi on Friday, although there are conflicting versions of how and where he died.