Young people of different nationalities are seen with flags at the end of the traditional Way of the Cross with the participation of Pope Francis, in the Santa Maria La Antigua field, in Panama City, Jan.25m 2019. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Young people of different nationalities are seen with flags at the end of the traditional Way of the Cross with the participation of Pope Francis, in the Santa Maria La Antigua field, in Panama City, Jan.25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Hundreds of thousands of people on Friday joined Pope Francis to pray for the victims of terrorism, poverty and refugee exploitation as pilgrims gathered in the capital of Panama for the World Youth Day celebrations.

Persecution of Christians, the silent massacre of abortion, exploitation and abuse of refugees, violence against women and children, corruption, terrorism, marginalization of indigenous people were discussed during the Stations of the Cross prayer.