People take part in a march to mark May Day holding banners reading 'Feminist, combative, internationalist' (top) and 'Capitalism still shit' (bottom) in Hamburg, Germany, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

People sit on the lawn at Moritzplatz while taking part in the 'MyFest' festival to mark May Day in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Police officers detains a demonstrator during a march to mark May Day in Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

A protester holds a flag of the 'Antifascist Action' movement during a march to mark May Day in Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German policemen stand in formation next to a smoke flare during clashes on the sidelines of a march to mark May Day in Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Masked members of the 'Antifascist Action' movement take part in a march to mark May Day in Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2018. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers rights. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

People take part in a march to mark May Day in Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2018. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for laborers rights. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Thousands of people, among them left-wing activists, on Tuesday joined the May Day marches in Berlin and Hamburg to protest against capitalism, arms exports and racism.

According to Berlin police, around 6,000 demonstrators joined the "Revolutionary Demonstration" in Kreuzberg, one of Berlin's multicultural neighborhoods, where some protesters threw bottles and firecrackers, the national broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) reported.