Dozens of people participate in the 'Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice' march in San Francisco, California, United States, Sept. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marc Arcas

Thousands of people marched in the streets of San Francisco on Saturday to demand "real leadership" in the fight against climate change, four days ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit taking place in the city.

The "Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice" march is part of a global day of action that includes demonstrations in dozens of cities throughout the world.