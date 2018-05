Members of Queensland Unions are seen during the annual Labor Day march in Brisbane, Australia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the Australian Services Union participate in the annual Labor Day march in Brisbane, Australia May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the Electrical Trades Union participate in the annual Labor Day march in Brisbane, Australia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of Queensland Unions are seen during the annual Labor Day march in Brisbane, Australia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands of people belonging to several unions took to the streets Monday across Australia's northeastern state of Queensland as labor organizations marked Labor Day.

Under the Change The Rules campaign, the Australian Council of Trade Unions was among several that kicked off Labor Day and staged marches in Brisbane, Gladstone, Townsville and other cities in the state.