Women participate in the march to commemorate the International Women's Day, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Thousands of people took to the streets of Brazil's largest cities on Friday to mark International Women's Day and denounce gender violence and sexual discrimination.

Brazil has the fifth highest rate of femicide in the world, and last year elected right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly used rhetoric widely seen as sexist and racist.