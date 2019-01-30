People demonstrate in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 30 January 2019, to demand solutions to the "social emergency" and no price hikes for gas, electricity and other services. EFE-EPA/ Aitor Pereira

Thousands of people belonging to assorted neighborhood organizations in Buenos Aires marched on Wednesday in the capital's downtown demanding solutions to the "social emergency" and asking that the prices for electricity, gas and other services not be hiked.

"There's a brutal and powerful social emergency, where there are very high rates for electricity and gas. We're demanding a social bottle - a bottle of gas - that is, for the state to subsidize the bottle, which is a very old thing but one that's still being used a lot," Pueblo Obrero (Working People) leader Eduardo Eduardo told EFE.