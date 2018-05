Protesters clash with police during a protest against gender violence in Santiago, Chile, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

A young man is arrested by the police during a protest against gender violence in Santiago, Chile, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Several thousand people gathered Wednesday in Santiago and in other Chilean cities to demonstrate against gender violence and call for a non-sexist education.

The demonstration took place a week after dozens of female students organized an occupation of several universities to denounce professors' sexist behavior as well as sexual abuse carried out by both students and instructors.