Thousands of people march in downtown San Jose on the 17th day of a strike against the Costa Rican government’s plan to broaden consumption taxes and limit the pay of public employees, San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Otarola

Thousands of people marched Wednesday in downtown San Jose on the 17th day of a strike against the Costa Rican government's plan to broaden consumption taxes and limit the pay of public employees.

The leader of the National Association of Public Employees, Albino Vargas, said "a million people" - a fifth of the population of Costa Rica - had participated in the march, sending a clear message to demand the government to cancel the tax reform and draft a new bill in consultation with the unions.