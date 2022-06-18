Activists demonstrate outside the UK Parliament in London on 18 June 2022 in support of national rail strikes set for next week. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

A protest in London on 18 June 2022 against the British government's decision to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

People protest in London on 18 June 2022 against the UK government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Thousands march in London on 18 June 2022 to protest the soaring cost of living. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Thousands of people turned out here Saturday for a protest organized by the United Kingdom's largest labor federation to demand that Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson do more to combat inflation.

With the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Frances O'Grady, and Labor Party deputy leader Angela Raynor in the vanguard, the crowd marched through the heart of London past 10 Downing Street - the prime minister's official residence - to the Palace of Westminster, where Parliament sits.