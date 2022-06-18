Thousands of people turned out here Saturday for a protest organized by the United Kingdom's largest labor federation to demand that Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson do more to combat inflation.
With the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Frances O'Grady, and Labor Party deputy leader Angela Raynor in the vanguard, the crowd marched through the heart of London past 10 Downing Street - the prime minister's official residence - to the Palace of Westminster, where Parliament sits.