Thousands of Guatemalans march to demand the resignation of President Jimmy Morales and the continuity of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig), in Guatemala City, 12 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Edwin Bercian

Thousands of Guatemalan peasants marched peacefully on Wednesday in this capital to demand the resignation of President Jimmy Morales and the continuity of the UN-sponsored anti-corruption body that the government is trying to dismantle.

The demonstrators gathered in Guatemala City's historic center, but they could not gain access to Congress because of heavy security measures put in place for the upcoming independence-day celebrations.