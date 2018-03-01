South Korean children sing as they march during a commemorative parade marking the 99th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Thousands of people took the streets of the South Korean capital Thursday on the occasion of Independence Movement Day, marking the 99th anniversary of when Koreans began widespread resistance against Japanese colonial rule and called for independence.

Koreans celebrated and marched while holding South Korean flags in all parts of Seoul and one group near Japan's Embassy reenacted a historical scene of Japanese colonial police confronting Korean independence supporters, an epa journalist reports.