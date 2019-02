Opposition supporters take part in a march to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Thousands of people on Sunday gathered in central Moscow to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of an opposition leader who was shot dead, using the occasion to express their anti-government sentiment.

Nearly 6,000 people according to the police estimation and between 10,200-10,800 people, according to the organizers, took part in the rally to commemorate the murder of Boris Nemtsov, who was Russia's deputy prime minister between1997-98 and a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin.