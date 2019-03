Family members react as they attend a burial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A family member holds up a portrait of her loved one as she and others attend a burial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Officers carry a symbolic coffin during a burial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A family member reacts as she and others attend a burial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A family member reaches over to a symbolic coffin as she and others attend a burial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Family members react as they attend a burial service for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Thousands of mourners, including family members and friends, attended a funeral service held in Ethiopia on Sunday for the 157 people who died after their plane crashed shortly after take-off.

A total of 17 empty caskets wrapped in the African country's flag, symbolizing the victims, were displayed at the funeral in the Ethiopian capital's Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, as documented by an epa-efe photographer.