Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth-term bid of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth-term bid of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth-term bid of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth-term bid of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth-term bid of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Thousands of Algerians on Sunday took to the streets of central Paris, calling on their country’s ailing president to step down and open the door to change instead of seeking a fifth term in office.

Demonstrators, mostly young people and women, chanted slogans in a festive ambiance that contrasted with the tension the protests faced in Algeria over the last few weeks.