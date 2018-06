People protest at the vicinity of the Argentinian Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Thousands of protesters gathered in Buenos Aires on Monday in the fourth national march to protest violence against women and urging the legalization of abortion in the country.

Protesters held placards that read "Not one less," also the name of the march, as they marched through the historic May avenue and crossed the July 9 avenue to walk up to the Congress building.