Thousands of people gather in Buenos Aires on Friday, May 25, to protest the Argentine government's decision to seek financial help from the International Monetary Fund. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Thousands gather in Buenos Aires on Friday, May 25, to protest the Argentine government's decision to seek financial help from the International Monetary Fund. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Political parties, labor unions and grassroots groups mobilized thousands of people in this capital on Friday to denounce Argentine President Mauricio Macri for seeking a financial rescue package from the International Monetary Fund.

At the foot of the iconic obelisk in central Buenos Aires, opponents of the conservative government listened to musical performances and heard actors Paola Barrientos and Osmar Nuñez read passages from a manifesto.