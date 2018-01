A man tries to enter his house through flood water in a neighborhood of Asuncion, Paraguay, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Residents of the Bañados district on the banks of the overflowing Paraguay River continue to battle the waters that since Saturday have flooded their homes and have forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 families from the area.

More than 5,000 people have left their homes and have found shelter on public or military lands, where they have built flimsy hovels of wood and sheet metal, according to the SEN emergency management agency.