Thousands of students rally demanding action on climate change from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Saskia Cook-Knowles of Port Kembla High School holds a placard as thousands of students rally, demanding action on climate change from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kayna Fichadia (C) of North Sydney Girls' High School holds a placard as thousands of students rally demanding action on climate change from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands of students rally demanding action on climate change from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands of Australian students on Friday held mass protests against the government's climate change policy after a United Nations report indicated that the country won't be able to meet its pledged 2030 carbon emissions reduction target.

Protests were held across the county, including in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, where students gathered in front of government buildings with placards reading "Do not burn our future" and singing "Respect our future."