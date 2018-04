Bangladeshi students shout slogans during a protest calling for the removal or reform of a quota system in government jobs in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Thousands of university students in Bangladesh staged protests on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive day, demanding that fewer public jobs be reserved for disadvantaged populations including minority groups, people with disabilities and women.

Currently, 56 percent of jobs in the public sector are reserved for children of freedom fighters, women, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and citizens of some backward districts, a quota which protesters want to be reduced to 10 percent.