A protester holds a Brazilian national flag during a demonstration at the Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 April 2018, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject the 'habeas corpus' filed by the defense of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Hundreds participate in a demonstration called by the political movement Vem Pra Rua (Go to the street), at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

People hold a large banner during a demonstration at the Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 April 2018, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject the 'habeas corpus' filed by the defense of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

A protester holds handcuffs during a protest called by the political movement Vem Pra Rua (Go to the street), at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration at the Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 03 April 2018, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject the 'habeas corpus' filed by the defense of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Hundreds participate in a demonstration called by the political movement Vem Pra Rua (Go to the street), at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Thousands of Brazilians in major cities across the country took to the streets on Tuesday, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's habeas corpus request, which could help him stay one step away from imprisonment after his conviction for corruption.

Called by the movement "Vem Pra Rua" (Come to the street), which gained great prominence during the massive demonstrations against corruption during the Dilma Rousseff administration in 2015, the protests sparked subsequent marches in dozens of cities in more than 20 of Brazil's 27 states.