Thousands of Brazilians in major cities across the country took to the streets on Tuesday, to pressure the Supreme Court to reject former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's habeas corpus request, which could help him stay one step away from imprisonment after his conviction for corruption.
Called by the movement "Vem Pra Rua" (Come to the street), which gained great prominence during the massive demonstrations against corruption during the Dilma Rousseff administration in 2015, the protests sparked subsequent marches in dozens of cities in more than 20 of Brazil's 27 states.