Christian pilgrims take part in the Palm Sunday procession at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem on March 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Christian nuns take part in the Palm Sunday procession at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem on March 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israelis watch Christian pilgrims taking part in the Palm Sunday procession at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem on March 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Christian clerics take part in the Palm Sunday procession at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem on March 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Christian pilgrims from around the world joined their fellow Palestinian believers on Sunday in a procession from the Mount of Olives into the Old City of Jerusalem on the starting day of the holy week preceding Easter, known as Palm Sunday.

Thousands of pilgrims, clergy and tourists retraced the route believed to have been taken by Jesus Christ as he entered Jerusalem.