South Korean construction workers shout slogans during a rally against the government's labor policy on the gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean construction worker atttends a rally against the government's labor policy on the gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Thousands of construction workers strike for better pay, conditions in Seoul

Thousands of construction workers descended on Gwanghwamun Square on Thursday as part of a strike to call for increased wages and improved working conditions.

Around 30,000 members of the Korean Construction Workers' Union, part of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, were expected at the rally to demand a wage hike, an epa-efe journalist reports.