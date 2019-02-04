Cuban doctor Yennier Escobar, 33, poses at the facilities of the Basic Health Unit "Nova Bom Sucesso", on Jan. 28, 2019, in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Labeled "deserters" in their homeland and unable to practice medicine in Brazil, some 2,500 Cuban doctors are trying to survive after refusing to return to Cuba following the termination of the Mas Medicos (More Doctors) medical assistance program due to differences between President Jair Bolsonaro and Havana. EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Cuban doctor Yennier Escobar, 33, poses at the facilities of the Basic Health Unit "Nova Bom Sucesso", on Jan. 28, 2019, in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Labeled "deserters" in their homeland and unable to practice medicine in Brazil, some 2,500 Cuban doctors are trying to survive after refusing to return to Cuba following the termination of the Mas Medicos (More Doctors) medical assistance program due to differences between President Jair Bolsonaro and Havana. EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Cuban doctor Yennier Escobar, 33, poses at the facilities of the Basic Health Unit "Nova Bom Sucesso", on Jan. 28, 2019, in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. Labeled "deserters" in their homeland and unable to practice medicine in Brazil, some 2,500 Cuban doctors are trying to survive after refusing to return to Cuba following the termination of the Mas Medicos (More Doctors) medical assistance program due to differences between President Jair Bolsonaro and Havana. EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Labeled "deserters" in their homeland and unable to practice medicine in Brazil, some 2,500 Cuban doctors are trying to survive after refusing to return to Cuba following the termination of the Mas Medicos (More Doctors) medical assistance program due to differences between President Jair Bolsonaro and Havana.

Last November, Bolsonaro, then president-elect of Brazil, said that the Cuban doctors of Mas Medicos were the "slaves" of a "dictatorship," words that triggered a quick response from the Cuban government and led to the termination of the program.