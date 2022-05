A man lights a candle during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the explosion of the Saratoga Hotel, in the Parque de la Fraternidad, located in front of the damaged hotel in Havana. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Several people attend a vigil as a tribute to the victims of the explosion of the Saratoga hotel in front of the damaged hotel in Havana, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and his wife, Lis Cuesta, attend a vigil to pay tributes to the victims of the explosion of the Saratoga hotel in front of the damaged hotel in Havana, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Thousands of people gathered on Friday for a vigil in Havana in memory of the victims of a deadly explosion at a Cuban hotel that left 46 dead and nearly 100 injured.

The 24-hour vigil in the ‘Parque de la Fraternidad’ near the debris of the damaged Saratoga Hotel in Havana began at 7 pm. EFE