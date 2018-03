Filipino flagellants whip their backs in front of a church on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Philippines, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A flagellant crawls on a road on the way to a church on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Philippines, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino flagellants crawl on a road on the way to a church on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Philippines, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino flagellants whip their backs in front of a church on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, Pampanga province, Philippines, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino penitent Ruben Enaje shows the three-inch nails that will be used to nail him to a cross for the 32nd year, during an interview at his home on Maundy Thursday in San Pedro Cutud village, San Fernando, Pampanga, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Thousands of devotees gathered in the Philippine city of San Fernando on Thursday to perform the traditional bloody rituals of penitence to emulate the Passion of the Christ.

Men of all ages walked barefoot for miles to reach San Fernando cathedral, around 62 kilometers (40 miles) north of Manila in Pampanga province, whipping themselves along the way as part of the Holy Week ritual.