Photograph showing thousands of Dominicans demanding justice in the Odebrecht case, in which the Brazilian construction giant confessed to having paid $92 million in bribes and kickbacks between 2001 and 2014 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Aug 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Thousands of Dominicans on Sunday took to the streets of Santo Domingo demanding justice in the Odebrecht case, in which the Brazilian construction giant confessed to having paid $92 million in bribes and kickbacks between 2001 and 2014.

The so-called "Million March" was organized by the "Green March" collective, which was formed in January 2017 after it was revealed that Odebrecht paid off as many as 14 people, of which only seven remain facing accusation.