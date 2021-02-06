Thousands of farmers cut off highways to protest new laws

Amritsar (India), 06/02/2021.- Farmers and supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a call for a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade as they continue to protest against the new agriculture laws, in Amritsar, India, 06 February 2021. Farmers announced a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade, after thousands of farmers gathered and tried to cross the sealed New Delhi border points to hold protests against the government's new agricultural laws and to demand for repealing them. Farmers have been stopped by the police at the various points outside the Delhi border, which are connected with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and since then farmers have been holding sit-in protests there. (Protestas, Estados Unidos, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Amritsar (India), 06/02/2021.- Farmers block a highway during a call for a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade as they continue to protest against the new agriculture laws, in Amritsar, India, 06 February 2021. Farmers announced a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade, after thousands of farmers gathered and tried to cross the sealed New Delhi border points to hold protests against the government's new agricultural laws and to demand for repealing them. Farmers have been stopped by the police at the various points outside the Delhi border, which are connected with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and since then farmers have been holding sit-in protests there. (Protestas, Estados Unidos, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Amritsar (India), 06/02/2021.- A little girl (C) reacts to the sunshine as farmers and supporters block a highway during a call for a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade as they continue to protest against the new agriculture laws, in Amritsar, India, 06 February 2021. Farmers announced a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade, after thousands of farmers gathered and tried to cross the sealed New Delhi border points to hold protests against the government's new agricultural laws and to demand for repealing them. Farmers have been stopped by the police at the various points outside the Delhi border, which are connected with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and since then farmers have been holding sit-in protests there. (Protestas, Estados Unidos, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Amritsar (India), 06/02/2021.- Elderly farmers rest inside a parked trolley as they block a highway during a call for a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade as they continue to protest against the new agriculture laws, in Amritsar, India, 06 February 2021. Farmers announced a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade, after thousands of farmers gathered and tried to cross the sealed New Delhi border points to hold protests against the government's new agricultural laws and to demand for repealing them. Farmers have been stopped by the police at the various points outside the Delhi border, which are connected with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and since then farmers have been holding sit-in protests there. (Protestas, Estados Unidos, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Amritsar (India), 06/02/2021.- An elderly farmer raises his hand near an Indian flag displayed on a trolley as they block a highway during a call for a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade as they continue to protest against the new agriculture laws, in Amritsar, India, 06 February 2021. Farmers announced a nationwide 'Chakka Jam', or road blockade, after thousands of farmers gathered and tried to cross the sealed New Delhi border points to hold protests against the government's new agricultural laws and to demand for repealing them. Farmers have been stopped by the police at the various points outside the Delhi border, which are connected with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and since then farmers have been holding sit-in protests there. (Protestas, Estados Unidos, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH