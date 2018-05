Filipino protesters march along a road to mark Labor Day in Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino protesters burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest to mark Labor Day in Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino protesters prepare to burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest to mark Labor Day in Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Tens of thousands of Filipinos took to the streets on Tuesday to mark Labor Day as they called on the country's president to provide stronger measures to protect against job insecurity.

In Manila alone, police estimated that 10,000 demonstrators gathered in the city center armed with signs and chanting slogans against Rodrigo Duterte's government.