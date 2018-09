Filipino protestors hold placards and banners during a protest march at a street in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino protestor gestures during a protest rally near the gates of Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino activist Satur Ocampo (C-front) of the National Democratic Front (NDF) communist party, leads a protest march at a street in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Murals of House speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, President Rodrigo Duterte, and former strongman Ferdinand Marcos on display as Filipino protestors stage a protest march at a street in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Thousands of Filipinos took to the streets across the country on Friday to mark the 46h anniversary of the declaration of martial law under former president Ferdinand Marcos.

Led by student groups, protests were held in the capital Manila and several other cities nationwide to condemn martial law and warn current president Rodrigo Duterte against reviving the policy.