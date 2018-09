Several thousand Germans,including these protesters shouting at police, join the march of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in the eastern city of Chemnitz following the presumed murder of a man by two immigrants. EFE-EPA/Martin Divisek

Several thousand Germans joined the silent march of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) this Saturday in the eastern city of Chemnitz following the presumed murder of a man by two immigrants, German media reported.

The protest began peacefully soon after 5:00 am amid strict security measures, in order to ward off incidents like those that have plagued this German city over the past week.