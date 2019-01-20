People from all over Greece join a protest march against the Prespes agreement between Athens and Skopje regarding the name 'Northern Macedonia' for the Balkan country, at a rally in Syntagma Square, Athens, Greece, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

People from all over Greece join a protest march against the Prespes agreement between Athens and Skopje regarding the name 'Northern Macedonia' for the Balkan country, at a rally in Syntagma Square, Athens, Greece, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Protesters clash with police during a rally against the Prespes agreement between Athens and Skopje regarding the name 'Northern Macedonia' for the Balkan country, at a rally in Syntagma Square, Athens, Greece, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Greece's parliament in central Athens Sunday urging lawmakers not to ratify a bill that would see Macedonia change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia to clear the path for NATO and European Union membership in a move that has rattled Greek nationalists.

Syntagma square outside the parliament building was awash with a sea of blue and white Greek flags as opponents to the bid urged lawmakers not to pass the Prespes bill, which would see the Republic of Macedonia change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia in exchange for Greece lifting its veto on its EU and NATO membership.