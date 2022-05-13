Members of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) unfurl banners reading in Greek and English: "No to war. No involvement. No to the bases of death" at the Acropolis in Athens on 12 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Thousands of people marched in this capital and other Greek cities on Thursday in an ultimately failed effort to dissuade parliament from approving a renewal of the military cooperation agreement with the United States that gives Washington the right to deploy forces to four additional bases.

Answering a call from trade unions, the Greek Communist Party (KKE), and the extra-parliamentary left, protesters also railed against Greece's provision of armaments to Ukraine as part of an "imperialist war" waged on behalf of the US and NATO.