A person injured by a gunshot fired by police asks for help during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEAN-MARC HERVE

Thousands of Haitians returned to the streets of Haiti’s capital on Tuesday to demand the resignation of the Caribbean country's president as opposition leaders called for a nation-wide mass protest scheduled for the end of this week.

The majority of those who demonstrated on Tuesday hailed from the crowded and impoverished neighborhood of Cité-Soleil, known for its lack of infrastructure and basic services such as education, health care and employment. EFE-EPA