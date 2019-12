Pro-democracy protesters take part in a rally marking the sixth month anniversary of the protests movement in Hong Kong, China, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Pro-democracy protesters turn on the flash lights of their mobile phones during a rally marking the sixth month anniversary of the protests movement in Hong Kong, China, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Pro-democracy protesters standing by a wall write their Christmas wishes on letter cards during a rally marking the sixth month anniversary of the protests movement in Hong Kong, China, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Thursday to mark six months since the start of pro-democracy protests that have rocked the former British colony.

The demonstrations began in June against a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China to stand trial but soon grew into a wider movement calling for greater democratic freedoms and condemning perceived oppression from the Beijing and Hong Kong governments.