Protesters march towards the presidential Alexander Palace during a protest rally held against the government at Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, 21 December 2018. EFE/EPA/BALAZS MOHAI HUNGARY OUT

Thousands gathered in the Hungarian capital Friday night to protest a new labor regulation enacted by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban that opponents denounce as the "slave law."

The rally was the latest in a series of protests that began last week when the ruling Fidesz party approved a bill that increases from 250 to 400 the number of overtime hours businesses can ask their employees to work over the course of a year.