Indian tribespeople and distressed farmers from various parts of Maharashtra participate in protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, India, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Thousands of farmers on Thursday marched in the western Indian city of Mumbai to demand that the government waive their loans due to enormous losses caused by a drought.

The farmers, led by the Lok Sangharsh Morcha, a leftist workers' movement, marched through the city to demand the implementation of support measures which the government of the state of Maharashtra - of which Mumbai is the capital city - had promised in March.