Indian workers and farmers dance as they participate and shout anti govenment slogans in a rally in New Delhi, India, Sep. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Thousands of farmers and farmworkers marched in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand better conditions for agricultural workers, who face extreme hardships owing to inadequate government policies.

Led by the Center of Indian Trade Unions, the All India Farmers' Organization (AIKS for initials in Hindi) and the All India Agricultural Workers Union - all affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - farmers from around 400 districts in the country walked in large processions through the streets of the Indian capital to gather near the parliament.