Indigenous people belonging to one of the towns gathered at the Free Land Camp (ATL), protest during an act called 'Ouro de Sangue' (Gold of Blood), against the increase in mining in indigenous territories, in Brasilia, Brazil, 11 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

More than 6,000 indigenous people marched in Brasilia on Monday to protest against the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro's administration and demand the end of illegal mining in the Amazonian reserves.

The march progressed peacefully along the esplanade next to government ministries until they reached the mines and energy ministry, outside which they dumped mud and red paint representing the destruction and death caused by illegal mining.