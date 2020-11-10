Thousands received radical Muslim cleric Rizieq Shihab Tuesday upon his arrival in Jakarta on a flight from Saudi Arabia, where he went into exile in 2017 after being accused of pornography charges that were later dropped.
Thousands of Indonesians welcome controversial Muslim cleric after exile
A calendar vendor shows his merchandise to supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric and the leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab in front of FPI's gate headquarter during his arrival from Saudi Arabia in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono
Supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric and the leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab walk under the banners in front of the FPI gate headquarter during his arrival from Saudi Arabia in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono
Supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric and the leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab gather outside the arrival lounge during his arrival from Saudi Arabia at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/SAKHIY RIFANO
